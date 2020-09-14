Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland CMs Call On Defence Minister Rajnath Singh In New Delhi

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting of the Chief Ministers with Rajnath Singh comes at the backdrop of the tensions between India and China.

Taking to Twitter, Neiphiu Rio apprised about his meeting and also sought his support for Ceithu Airport Kohima in view of its strategic importance. He also discussed early completion of Bokajan-Botsa Road under Border Roads Organisation.

Nagaland Chief Minister, Shri @Neiphiu_Rio called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/6n5l0SSHDh — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 14, 2020

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shri @PemaKhanduBJP calling on Raksha Mantri in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/UCjInHSawq — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 14, 2020

READ: India-China standoff: Ladakh MP meets villagers from Chushul, discusses border situation

READ: EAM Jaishankar tells Arnab: 'India-China can co-exist but settlements must be honoured'

Rajnath Singh likely to make a statement on India-China relation in Parliament

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, Parliamentary sources said. The statement would assume significance in the backdrop of demands made by the Opposition for a debate on the issue.

The BAC for Lok Sabha will be held again on Tuesday afternoon to further discuss the first week's business schedule. Similar demands have been raised by the Congress in the BAC for Rajya Sabha as well.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi had also met in Moscow a few days ago.

READ: Donald Trump says India-China LAC tensions 'nasty', wants to 'get involved & help'

READ: Owaisi questions consensus reached between India-China after Jaishankar-Wang Yi meet