CMs Pushkar Singh Dhami And Yogi Adityanath Discuss Pending Issues Between Uttarakhand, UP

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Thursday and discussed the pending issues between the two states. High-ranking officials of both the states attended the meeting in Lucknow. Uttarakhand Minister Yatishwaranand also attended the meeting. "Met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji in Lucknow today and discussed pending issues related to both the states keeping mutual interests in mind," tweeted Dhami.

Yogi’s address at the inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway

Earlier this week, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said while speaking at the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway that the completion of the development project will help the state and provide a major boost. The UP CM also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying down the foundation stone of the expressway three years ago. Adityanath said, “Three years ago, the foundation of the expressway was laid. Despite the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19 pandemic), the expressway is ready for inauguration on schedule.”

The UP CM said that the expressway will not just be used for travel, but will be used by businesses to develop and for strategic purposes as well. While talking about the eastern part of the state, he said that the part of the state has remained neglected since the country attained Independence from colonial rule. Yogi Adityanath added, “We are laying the foundation of new India. Purvanchal will become the lifeline for development in eastern UP.” He added,” In the last 4.5 years, we have not only worked for development but for infrastructure as well. The result is in front of us.” He also announced that there will be four more expressways in the state in the regions of Bundelkhand, Ganga, Gorakhpur and Ballia. He also said that four cities in the state already have the metro facility and soon, the metro facility will be open in the city of Kanpur as well.

