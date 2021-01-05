CM's Rs 2,500 Pongal Gift To Be Recovered From Liquor Sale: TN Minister's Bizarre Claim

Tamil Nadu forest minister Dindigul Sreenivasan has stoked yet another controversy with his bizarre claim that the Rs 2,500 cash distributed among people as Pongal gift by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami will come back to the government through state-run liquor shops.

While decoding the Pongal Gift scheme rolled out by CM Palaniswami, the minister said that the cash given to people will be recovered by the government by means of liquor as men will spend the amount on alcohol.

He said that is why the hamper also includes items such as dhoti, saree and food grains as it would benefit the housewives. The minister’s remark has triggered massive outrage on social media.

Special Pongal gift package

In December, Palaniswami had launched a special Pongal gift hamper and a cash incentive of Rs 2,500 to all 2.10 crore rice cardholders. Under the scheme, each cardholder will get one kg of sugar, raisins, cashews, cardamom in a quality cloth bag along with full sugarcane for the harvest festival Pongal, starting January 4.

The Chief Minister also launched the distribution of 1.8 crore free dhoti and sarees to the beneficiaries. The Pongal gift package has been implemented at a cost of Rs 5,604.84 crore and the free dhoti/saree scheme at Rs 484.25 crore.

While Chief Minister K Palaniswami inaugurated the rollout of the scheme by giving away the cash assistance and the gift pack to nine beneficiaries on December 21, Ministers, MLAs and other elected representatives presided over the distribution event in their respective regions.

This is not the first time Sreenivasan has invited trouble. Earlier in February, he asked a tribal boy to unbuckle his slippers so he could enter a temple. The boy had filed a complaint about the incident of racism. After the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Sreenivasan had also confessed lying about her.

