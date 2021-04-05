'CM’s Silence Raises Questions': BJP Fires At MVA Govt After HM Anil Deshmukh Resigns

BJP on Monday has lashed out at the MVA-led Maharashtra Government after the resignation of state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in view of Mumbai High Court ordering a CBI inquiry into former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh's allegations on Home Minister.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the silence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the entire scam. He also pointed out the passing of the buck between the NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena over each other on the corruption row which has come to light.

He also questioned, "What was the target of entire Maharashtra if one city Mumbai's target was Rs 100 crore. Also, this target was given by just one minister then what was the target of other ministers? The conspicuous silence of Uddhav Thackeray is itself raising a lot of questions."

The BJP expects that all the ramifications of this issue ought to be investigated fairly, properly and those involved must be brought to book: Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on #AnilDesmukh pic.twitter.com/3rnDFI6DxW — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

During his long press conference, Prasad also pointed out that such an incident has occurred in the history of the country for the first time when a Police Commissioner is raising serious allegations against a home minister.

Anil Deshmukh resigns

In a dramatic turn of events, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, and leaders Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule before tendering his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. This comes after the Bombay High Court on Monday ordered a 15 days preliminary enquiry on the allegations on Anil Deshmukh.

In his resignation letter, Anil Deshmukh wrote, "The Bombay High Court in its order dated April 5, 2021, has directed the CBI to investigate the allegations against me. At this moment, I feel it is not morally correct to continue to serve as the Home Minister of Maharashtra, therefore I have decided to step down from the position," said Anil Deshmukh in his letter of resignation to CM Thackeray.

Reading an excerpt from Anil Deshmukh's resignation letter, which mentioned "it is not morally correct to continue to serve as home minister", Prasad took pointed shots at Uddhav Thackeray saying, "Because of your silence on the corruption scandal, it is not morally correct for you to continue as chief minister. He has lost all morality to continue as the chief minister," while adding, "Maharashtra government has been stuck in two cases, - one is Sachin Vaze case and another one is extortion case."

The home minister has come under fire from the Opposition ever since former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh levelled extortion charges against the Home Minister. It all started from March 17 onwards when Param Bir Singh was removed from his position as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and shunted to a "low-key" position as commandant general, Home Guards, for allegedly mishandling the investigation into an explosive-laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia in February, in which Sachin Vaze has been arrested by NIA. The NIA which had been investigating the incident of the explosive-laden car outside Antilia, has recovered several luxury cars and bike as well as digital equipment including computers, CPUs, printers, hard disks, among others from the Mithi river, which are purportedly connected to the case.

On March 20, Param Bir wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, accusing Deshmukh of asking the Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars, hotels, and restaurants in the city - an allegation denied by both the minister and his party NCP.