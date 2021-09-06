Coal Scam Case: BJP MP Claims TMC’s 'Abhishek Banerjee Is Scared' After ED Summons Him

Reacting to the statements given by All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar said that the TMC MP is scared of the investigation currently going on in connection with the coal mining scam. The statement from the BJP leader came after Abhishek Banerjee slammed its opposition over Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summon. Mamata Banerjee's nephew has been summoned to Delhi by the ED for questioning in connection with an alleged coal smuggling case on Monday.

"He (Banerjee) is saying such things to scare people. He himself got scared and that's why he is threatening to hang himself. BJP is not a friend, it's your Opposition. If you have the proof, then show it to the people," the BJP MP told ANI on Sunday.

The BJP MP further alleged and questioned Abhishek Banerjee on his financial condition.

"His financial condition was not great 10 years ago. Now, how does he have crores of rupees? Everything will be clear after the investigation."

Abhishek Banerjee slams BJP

The TMC MP on Sunday asserted that he would hang himself if any Central agency could prove any illegal transaction on his part. Speaking to the media before leaving for Delhi to attend a summon by the Enforcement Directorate, Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of 'indulging in political vendetta', having lost the state assembly elections. "I am ready to face any and every kind of investigation," Abhishek Banerjee said.

ED's notice on coal smuggling case

On September 1, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee had refused to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning, citing COVID-19. According to Rujira, it was unsafe for her to travel to Delhi with her two infants, and she requested ED to consider her appearance in Kolkata at their residence. The ED had summoned TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee and his wife on August 28.

Coal smuggling scam

The scam came under the spotlight on November 27, 2020, when CBI Kolkata registered a case against several leaders, unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways, other departments and others under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED later took up the investigation, and it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered due to illegal coal mining near railway areas. Later in February, the CBI was restricted from investigating the illegal mining and transportation of coal and was allowed to continue their probe by the Calcutta High Court.

(With ANI inputs)

Image Credit: ANI/PTI