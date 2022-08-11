Coal Scam: ED Intensifies Probe; Summons 8 West Bengal IPS Officers From Aug 22-31

In a key development on Thursday, sources told Republic TV that the ED has intensified its investigation into the West Bengal coal scam. As per sources, 8 IPS officers of the West Bengal cadre have been asked to appear before the ED at its office in the national capital. Some of the senior police officers who have been summoned such as Gyanwant Singh, Tathagata Basu and Shyam Singh have already been questioned by the central investigative agencies in connection with the coal scam. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira have also been grilled by the ED in this case on multiple occasions.

The IPS officers have been summoned on these days:

Gyanwant Singh (ADG, Special Task Force)- August 22

Koteswara Rao Nalavath [SP, (HQ) ACB]- August 23

Shyam Singh (DIG, Civil Defence)- August 24

S Selvamurugan (Purulia SP)- August 25

Rajeev Mishra (ADG & IGP, Intelligence Branch)- August 26

Tathagata Basu (SP, West Bengal Police Recruitment Board)- August 30

Bhaskar Mukherjee (Sunderban Police District SP)- August 31

ED summons eight West Bengal IPS officers to New Delhi in coal smuggling case: officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2022

West Bengal coal scam

Based on an FIR lodged by CBI in November 2020 which alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol, the ED registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Local coal operator Anup Majhi is believed to be the prime suspect in the case. So far, the Central agency has arrested TMC youth wing leader Vinay Mishra's brother Vikas Mishra and Bankura police station's former Inspector in-charge Ashok Kumar Mishra.

The ED has claimed that Majhi was running an illegal coal mining business smoothly by managing senior functionaries of a political party in West Bengal. Contending that Vinay Mishra is very close to Abhishek Banerjee, the central agency alleged that Majhi assisted in transferring substantial funds derived from the proceeds of crime to the Diamond Harbour MP’s wife and sister-in-law in London and Thailand. While Banerjee has been accused of being a beneficiary of funds obtained from the illegal coal mining business, he has denied all charges.