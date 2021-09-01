Coal Smuggling Case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Wife Skips ED Summon Citing COVID Scare

Citing COVID-19, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee refused to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the coal smuggling case on Wednesday. According to Rujira, it is not safe for her to travel to Delhi with her two infants and requested ED to consider her appearance in Kolkata at their residence. The ED had summoned TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee and his wife, on August 28. The coal smuggling case is related to illegal coal mining in the railway areas of West Bengal.

Rujira Banerjee says not safe for her and two infants to travel to Delhi amid COVID; requests ED to examine her at her Kolkata residence — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2021

Rujira Banerjee was again summoned by ED on September 1, along with others. Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee has alleged the BJP of trying to 'pressurise TMC leaders by using ED'. "The way TMC workers are working makes BJP scared," added Abhishek Banerjee at a party event in Kolkata.

Calcutta HC dismisses plea to quash CBI probe in Coal Smuggling Case

In July, the Calcutta High Court had dismissed former Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra's petition to quash the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the coal smuggling case. The Calcutta HC in its order said that all the petitions filed by Vinay Mishra have been dismissed. A bench comprising Justice Tirthankar Ghosh said, "There is no scope of interference in the investigation by the court as investigating officers are performing their duty adequately".

Coal Smuggling Scam

The scam came into the spotlight on November 27, 2020, when a case was registered by CBI Kolkata against several leaders, unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways, other departments and others under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED later took up the investigation and it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered as a result of illegal coal mining near railway areas. Later in February, the CBI was restricted from investigating the illegal mining and transportation of coal and was allowed to continue their probe by the Calcutta High Court.

On February 23, CBI questioned Abhishek Banerjee's wife, Rujira Banerjee, at her home. The summon has created a massive uproar since it came ahead of the assembly elections in the state. The TMC had dubbed the ED crackdown against its MPs as 'political vendetta.' Just before the CBI was about to interrogate Rujira, WB CM Mamata Banerjee had turned up at their residence in a show of support. The CBI has also conducted several raids across the state in connection with the case this year.

(With agency inputs)