Coimbatore: DMK Worker Slaps Civic Official Who Pulled Him Up For Not Wearing A Mask

In another instance of arrogance by a politician, a DMK worker named Bakyaraj slapped a Coimbatore corporation official on Sunday, on being asked to wear a mask. The video of the DMK worker in a heated conversation with the civic official shows him slapping the official, asking only why he was being pulled up for not wearing a mask. Bakyaraj along with 20 others was found standing outside DMK's PN Pudur office in Coimbatore, without a mask.

Coimbatore: DMK Worker slaps civic official over mask refusal

Several such instances of mask refusal have been witnessed across India. Recently, two young men allegedly hurled abuses at a doctor and his staff at a clinic in Greater Noida, issued threats, and opened fire after one of them was told to enter only with a face mask on in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, police said. Police said the incident took place in the Jarcha police station area in the morning when 22-year-old Parmeet, a resident of Phulpur village, had gone to the clinic for consultation with the doctor.

Similarly, a doctor in Karnataka's Mangaluru was seen creating a disturbance at a grocery store by not wearing a mask. A police complaint has also been filed against Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya for refusing to wear a mask when mall authorities asked him to, he also called the protocol a 'foolish rule'. While arguing with the manager he was reportedly heard saying "I don't want to be fooled by this foolish Government".

Tamil Nadu lockdown

Currently, The Tamil Nadu government has extended its lockdown until June 14 with added relaxations. Places like Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Thiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam & Mayiladuthurai will have less relaxations due to the number of cases. The state has 2,44,289 active COVID cases, 19,65,939 recovered cases and 27,005 fatalities. Of the 1,00,71,623 doses administered in Tamil Nadu, 79,74,296 have recieved their first jab.

As per recent relaxations, Tamil Nadu govt has allowed Groceries, vegetables, meat stalls and standalone shops can function from 6 AM to 5 PM. Electricians, plumbers, motor technicians, carpenters too have been allowed to function between 6 AM and 5 PM along with the associated shops selling required by them. Rental cars, taxis, and auto-rickshaws have been allowed to function with E-pass.

E-pass is required from the district collectors to travel to The Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Yelagiri, and Courtallam. Export units in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Trichy, and Madurai districts and vendor units providing inputs, which have export commitments or orders shall function with 10% workforce following standard operating procedures. Sales of vegetables and fruits in mobile vehicles will continue.