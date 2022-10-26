Coimbatore On Terror Radar, Blast Made To Sound Like Cylinder Explosion: BJP's Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Wednesday welcomed the DMK government's decision to hand over the Coimbatore car blast case to National Investigation Agency. However, he stressed that the law and order situation is getting worse day-in and day-out in the state. He alleged that the MK Stalin government tried to downplay the incident as a "cylinder blast"

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Annamalai said, "We welcome the decision of the Tamil Nadu CM to hand over the case to NIA. That's what we are saying from day one. For 48 hours, the state government was trying to picture this as a cylinder blast. In the official press note of the state government, they were forced to call it a cylinder blast. It was very unfortunate that BJP Tamil Nadu did not have any other way to go than to go after the state government with evidence and facts to call why it is a suicide bombing, including the WhatsApp status of the accused."

"In Tamil Nadu, the internal law and order situation is getting very bad day in and day out. All kinds of anti-nationals are given free hand to operate in our state. It's very unfortunate it was made to sound like a local cylinder blast. I hope NIA can go to the root of the matter and arrest all people involved in this operation," the BJP leader added.

He also stated that Coimbatore has always been under the terror radar. "Coimbatore in 1998 had seen a series of blasts similar to this which was planned now. We had lost more than 50 people, all innocent people who had come shopping."

'Tamil Nadu BJP office from where I'm speaking was bombed 5 months back. Police said someone wanted to bomb it because he was unhappy with BJP. That's the kind of coverup they're doing': Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

Mubin had links to one involved in 2019 Colombo easter bombing, says Annamalai

Annamalai also claimed that Jamesha Mubin, who died in the car blast, had links to one involved in the 2019 easter bombing in Colombo.

"At that point in time, NIA had identified the same person (Mubin) as radicalised youth. The Tamil Nadu Police fully knows that this person should be put on the radar but unfortunately, surveillance was called off after a couple of months. Coimbatore and Tamil Nadu have been under ISIS radar for a long time," he said.

TN BJP chief accuses DMK of appeasement politics

The Tamil Nadu BJP president also accused the DMK government of being indulged in appeasement politics. "Why such things are happening in a peaceful state like Tamil Nadu? That's because of minority appeasement. Anti-national elements are getting free rein in Tamil Nadu. The day PFI was banned, 32 places were bombed. All 32 places belonged to our party, BJP functionaries or our sympathisers. BJP had to protest, then the state government was forced to invoke National Security Act."

Moreover, the former civil servant said that the BJP office from where he is speaking was bombed five months back. "Police said someone wanted to bomb it because he was unhappy with BJP. That's the kind of coverup they're doing."

Exclusive details accessed on Coimbatore car blast case

The five accused apprehended in the Coimbatore car blast case- Mohammed Dalga, Feroz Ismail, Mohammed Anas Ismail, Mohammed Riyas and Mohammed Azharuddin- have been sent to 15-day judicial custody.

The exclusive details accessed by Republic TV suggest that Feroz Ismail, who was seen in the CCTV footage, is an alleged ISIS sympathiser. He was deported from United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2020. The other four suspects are also suspected to be ISIS backers.

Sources disclosed that Ismail had browsed for "how to make a bomb". The electronic devices of all five accused have been sent for forensic examination.