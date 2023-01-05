Cold Cracks In Mahagathbandhan: RJD Leader Disapproves Of CM Nitish's Yatra, Cites Weather

While efforts are on by the Mahagathbandhan to put up a united front, cracks seem more evident than ever in the seven-party alliance presently ruling Bihar.

As Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar embarked on the ‘Samadhan Yatra’ from Champaran, Shivanand Tiwari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal suggested he postpones it, citing the prevailing weather conditions in the state.

Tiwari said, "The Samadhan Yatra is of the Chief Minister so to speak, but hundreds of people will be associated with it. There may also be some people whose illness, in general, gets triggered by the cold. It is very risky for them to go out in the open, in the cold. Therefore, as a preferred ally, I personally request Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to postpone this visit, in the public interest."

The Patna Meteorological Centre has issued a warning for cold day conditions across 19 districts of north Bihar, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Madhepura, Purnia, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Punia, and Katihar till January 6. According to Patna Meteorological Centre, Forbesganj remained the coldest with the lowest minimum temperature of 7°C.

Samadhan Yatra

As per the itinerary released by the cabinet secretariat department, a total of 18 districts will be covered in the Samadhan Yatra. The review meeting of the Sheohar and Sitamarhi districts will be held at Sitamarhi on January 6, following which Kumar will return to Patna, according to the schedule.

Besides, meetings will be held in Vaishali, Siwan, and Saran (Chhapra) on January 7, 8, and 9, respectively. Kumar will resume the yatra in Madhubani on January 11 and hold a meeting at Darbhanga the next day. Subsequently, a similar exercise will be held in Supaul on January 17, in Saharsa on January 18, and in Araria on January 19. He will also hold a review meeting in Banka on January 28 and in Munger, Lakhisarai, and Sheikhpura districts on January 29.

(With agency inputs)