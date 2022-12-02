'Come With 100 BJP MLAs': Akhilesh Yadav Makes 'special Offer' To Uttar Pradesh DyCMs

Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, December 1, made a 'special offer' to two Deputy CMs in the state-- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, asking them to bring 100 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and become CM.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, Akhilesh Yadav said, "There are two Deputy CMs. They are calling us mafia and criminals. Both of them are looking for an opportunity to become the Chief Minister. I had given them an offer earlier and from Rampur also I am giving an offer (to them). Bring your 100 MLAs, our 100 MLAs are ready for you, make government and become the Chief Minister."

#WATCH | There are 2 Deputy CMs in the state... Both of them are looking for an opportunity to become CM. We have come to give them an offer, take 100 MLAs from us, we are with you, become CM whenever you want: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/94WN4WK7cx — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 1, 2022

"What is there in staying Deputy CM? What is the use of holding the deputy CM position when you cannot even transfer a chief medical officer... We are giving an offer ‘our 100 MLAs are with you, become the Chief Minister whenever you want'. We don’t want to wait. We don’t want to become CM," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Notably, this statement comes at a time when both BJP and SP are leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypolls for the Mainpuri and Rampur seats that are scheduled to take place on December 5.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in September Akhilesh Yadav made a similar statement offering to make Maurya UP's Chief Minister if he switched sides with 100 MLAs. However, the UP Deputy CM slammed the Samajwadi Party chief by saying that the latter was desperate without power.

'Akhilesh Yadav will take 10 lives to be like his father': DyCM Keshav Prasad Maurya

On Sunday, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya quipped that it would take another 10 lives for the SP chief to become like his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Speaking to reporters, Maurya said, "We will always respect him. Akhilesh Yadav removed his father from the president's chair and occupied it himself. He says that it is Netaji's election. If Netaji would have been alive, this election wouldn't have happened. This election is not for Netaji, but a reminder of Akhilesh's misgovernance. It is a reminder of how a booth-level worker was murdered under the protection of Akhilesh Yadav. It is about taking revenge for the way in which democracy was murdered by capturing the polling booths in Mainpuri. When someone goes in front of the EVM machine, people get scared."