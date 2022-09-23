'Comedy Show,' Says Tejashwi After Amit Shah Cautions People About 'Jungle Raj' In Bihar

After Union Home Minister Home Minister Amit Shah accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of backstabbing BJP and cautioned people about the return of 'Jungle Raj', Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav gave a scathing reply. He said that Amit Shah's speech was like a "comedy show".

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said that the Union Minister did not talk about the increasing unemployment and inflation but spoke "nonsense".

Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav said, "I had said that when he will come, he will talk nonsense. He didn't talk about inflation and unemployment. PM Modi had said in a rally in 2014 about giving special status, special package and special attention to Bihar, but he (Amit Shah) did not talk about this or inflation or unemployment...He is fooling the people of Bihar. His speech was like a comedy show."

Lalu-Nitish duo will be wiped out in 2024 general elections, says Amit Shah

In his first visit to Bihar after JD(U) parted ways with BJP, Amit Shah said that the people of the state will "wipe out the Lalu-Nitish duo" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the saffron party will come to power in the state in 2025.

Addressing BJP's 'Jana Bhavna Mahasabha' in Purnia, Shah said, "In 2014, you (Nitish Kumar) only had 2 Lok Sabha seats, 'naa ghar ke rahe the, na ghaat ke'. Let the 2024 Lok Sabha elections come, the people of Bihar will wipe out the Lalu-Nitish duo. We're, with a full majority, going to come to power here in 2025 polls."

Amit Shah also cautioned people about the return of 'Jungle Raj'. "I'd like to ask Nitish Kumar and new minister Lalan Singh if people engaging in the fodder scam became ministers in your cabinet, how will you catch them? And then he's (CM) attempting to think of banning CBI under Lalu's pressure. The danger of 'Jungle-raj' looms over Bihar," he said.

Amit Shah also claimed that Nitish Kumar deserted BJP to fulfil his ambition to become the next Prime Minister. "I feel sad that for becoming the Prime Minister, Nitish Babu backstabbed the anti-Congress politics from where he emerged and sat in the lap of RJD and Congress. I want to ask all of you- can Nitish Babu become the PM by switching sides for power? Can this government in Bihar function?" he asked.

Image: PTI