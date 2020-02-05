'Police Acting As BJP's Spokesman': Bhagwant Mann On Shaheen Bagh Shooter's AAP Link

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state unit president Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday claimed that Delhi commissioner who stated that Kapil Gujjar, who opened fire at the Shaheen Bagh protest site on February 1 is from AAP, was acting as the spokesperson of the BJP.

'Laboratories with headquarters in Gujarat': Bhagwant Mann

"The commissioner is acting as a spokesperson. The photos have been leaked. The father and the son have also released a video saying they have no affiliation with AAP. BJP is using Shaheen Bagh for electoral gains. They have opened such laboratories in other places also. These laboratories headquarter is in Gujarat," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, the family of Gujjar denied links of any of its members being connected with the AAP. This came after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday revealed that the Shaheen Bagh shooter is associated with AAP based on photographs that were recovered from his phone in which Gujjar and his father are seen along with prominent leaders of the party.

Kejriwal slams BJP on Shaheen Bagh gunman-AAP link

Arvind Kejriwal while reacting to the shooter's link with AAP said that the BJP had no constructive agenda left. He alleged that all other parties including BJP and Congress had come together to beat the AAP.

Moreover, he stated that BJP leaders had resorted to abusing him. He further stressed that the Delhi police was being used by the Centre.

Shaheen Bagh shooting

The photos recovered from the phone of the Kapil show him and his father Gaje Singh along with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh. These photographs were allegedly clicked in 2019 on the day when the father-son duo joined AAP. In the morning, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur sent Kapil, who is a resident of Dallupura village near Delhi-Noida border, to two-day police custody.

Kapil was detained by police on Saturday following the firing incident and an FIR was registered against him. He had, on February 1, opened fire in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are going on for over 50 days.

Elections for the 70-member Assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.

(With ANI inputs)