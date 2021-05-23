'Committed A Mistake': After Sonali Guha, Sarala Murmu Requests TMC To 'take Her Back'

After the Trinamool Congress registered a landslide victory in the West Bengal Elections this year, the turncoats who had quit the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) citing a gamut of reasons, seem now to be looking for reasons to make a come back to the party. The latest one among those is Sarala Murmu, who on Sunday said that she 'committed a mistake' by quitting the party and went on to promise to 'diligently' work for the party if accepted.

"I committed a mistake, and want Didi (Mamata Banerjee) to pardon me. If she does and accepts me, I will stay with her and work for the party diligently," she said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Murmu jumped ships in spite of making it to the electoral list. She was given a ticket to contest from the Malda district by the TMC, but she wanted to instead contest from Habibpur. She took this as a reason to switch to the BJP.

Former TMC MLA Sonali Guha Bose writes to CM Mamata Banerjee, seeks apology

Murmu's statement comes a day after another turncoat, Sonali Guha Bose wrote to Chief Minister of West Bengal Banerjee. In the letter addressed to Banerjee, a 'heartbroken' Guha stated that the decision of leaving the party was driven by emotions. She said, "I could not get accustomed here." Venting her heart out, the now-BJP leader added "Just like a fish cannot stay out of the water, she will also not be able to live without Mamata Banerjee."

"I seek your forgiveness and if you don't forgive me, I won't be able to live. Please allow me to come back and spend the rest of my life in your affection," she further wrote.

As far as Guha is concerned, she was dropped from the TMC's candidates' list this time, following which she left the party after an emotional outburst on TV channels and joined the BJP. She did not contest the elections but had said that she would work for strengthening the BJP's organization.

The ship jumping trend in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections saw a trend like never before. The trend involved TMC leaders first reflecting dissatisfaction towards the party either due to differences with the party, being denied a ticket, or due to the belief that their future lies with the BJP, not TMC, and invoking rumours. Then, moving forward to realize the rumours by joining the BJP in the next rally of the saffron party. Following this trend, as many as 34 TMC leaders jumped ships, which included the closest of allies of Banerjee, like Suvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy. Out of the 34 leaders, who jumped ships, only 13 got tickets and only 4 came out to be victorious elections.

(Credit-PTI)