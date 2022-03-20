'Committed To Congress, Have Faith In Party's High Command,' Avers Telangana Cong Leader

Amid the ongoing rift inside the Congress, post the grand old party’s debacle in the 2022 assembly elections, senior Telangana Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Sunday asserted that he had full confidence in Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and added that he will continue to abide by the party’s decisions.

Speaking at a meeting of senior Congress leaders in Lakdikapool on Sunday, Reddy said, "As a loyalist of the Congress party, we welcome the decision of Congress Working Committee to express full faith in Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and also ask her to lead from the front."

Congress High Command's decision welcomed: Telangana Congress leader

Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy stated, "We have lost at the national level in 2014 and 2019. In the state, we lost in 2014 and 2019. Any appointment made by high command, Congress President, is in the interest of the party, so that it can be taken forward to face challenges.”

“Whether it is Revanth Reddy as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president or selecting Channi as Chief Minister of Punjab or sending Harish Rawat as the chairman of the campaign committee of Uttarakhand. All this is done with the hope and expectations that they will deliver and lead the party in elections. Unfortunately, we have seen reversals in five states," Marri Shashidhar added.



The Telangana Congress leader further asserted that it is his and party members' obligation to review and evaluate the party's performance. "Given the current state of affairs, we have suffered a setback in Huzurabad, where we received only 3,000 votes compared to 62,000 votes in the 2018 elections. Therefore, we need to look at if anything is lacking, what needs to be done and nothing else besides that. We want congress to be strong to emerge victorious in Telangana," Reddy remarked.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI