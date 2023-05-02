Committee Will Decide The Next NCP Chief, No Need To Be Emotional: Ajit Pawar

After Sharad Pawar announced his retirement as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), senior party leader Ajit Pawar said that the panel will decide the new chief.

Speaking to reporters, NCP's Ajit Pawar said, "A committee will be constituted to decide the next party president. We are trying to give NCP chief post to a new leader. The party chief will, in the coming days, will work under the guidance of Sharad Pawar."

As party leaders shed tears on stage and workers in the audience protested against Sharad Pawar's resignation announcement, Ajit Pawar asserted that there is no need to get emotional, we should support a new chief. "We are one family. This decision was about to be announced yesterday but yesterday there was an MVA rally," Ajit Pawar said.

Lately, several reports surfaced of Ajit Pawar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar being on the verge of a political face-off, and the claims of a 'Pawar versus Pawar' rift within the party escalated. However, Ajit Pawar, later, rejected all speculations of him joining the BJP.

Sharad Pawar announces his retirement

In a major development that came as a shock to many, veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he is stepping down as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The development came after the senior Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar released his autobiography 'Lok Majhe Saangaati' revealing details about his political career, including the developments that took place in his party post-2015.

Announcing his retirement at the launch of the second edition of his autobiography Lok Maze Sangati, Sharad Pawar said, "I have decided to stop working as the president of the NCP. I will continue working in the political, social and cultural life henceforth.”

"My colleagues, even though I am stepping down from the post of president, I am not retiring from public life. ‘Constant travel’ has become an integral part of my life. I will continue attending public events and meetings. Whether I am in Pune, Mumbai, Baramati, Delhi, or any other part of India, I will be available to all of you as usual", Pawar told the NCP workers.