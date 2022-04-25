'Common Man In Maharashtra Wants President's Rule': Fadnavis Affirms Amid BJP-MVA Faceoff

Amid BJP's tiff with MVA over the attack on Kirit Somaiya and the arrest of the Rana couple, Devendra Fadnavis contended that the common man desired the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra. While maintaining that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has the power to recommend this option, he clarified in a media interaction on Sunday that BJP won't make such a demand as it is willing to fight. This assumes significance as Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been consistently alleging that the saffron party is trying to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Whether it is Chandrakant Patil or Pravin Darekar, they have said that the common man in Maharashtra wants President's Rule after looking at the situation in the state. BJP is a party that believes in a struggle. The Governor decides whether the President's Rule is necessary. There is no need for us to put forth this demand. We are ready to fight."

BJP cries foul over attack on Somaiya

On this occasion, Fadnavis also demanded an inquiry against the Mumbai Police for its inability to prevent the attack on Somaiya who enjoys Z security cover. The former Lok Sabha MP's SUV came under attack on Saturday as he was leaving Khar Police Station after attempting to meet Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana who were taken into custody over the Hanuman Chalisa faceoff. He sustained a minor injury after the window of his car was shattered as a result of the stone-pelting. Blaming 70-80 Shiv Sena for the attack, he accused Mumbai Police of filing a 'bogus' FIR to dilute the case.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Yesterday's incident was the most shameful incident in Mumbai Police's history. This is because Z protectee comes to the police station after official intimation. After reaching there, he tells the police that people have deliberately gathered outside and these people are going to attack us. Even after telling this, this attack happened on the premises of the police station. This implies that the police supported this attack or the police have become so ineffective that they cannot stop such an attack even after getting advance information about it."

He also called upon the Centre to take action against the errant police officials. Meanwhile, on Monday, a BJP delegation reached Delhi to meet Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla at the North Block to apprise him about the attack on Somaiya. This delegation comprised Somaiya, MLA Mihir Kotecha, MLA Amit Satam, MLA Parag Shah, MLA Rahul Narvekar and BMC party leader Vinod Mishra.