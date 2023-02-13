'Communists Committed Murders': Tripura CM Manik Saha Says BJP Works For The Last Man

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said it is important that Communists do not return to power in the state because they committed murders and violence. Saha said the ouster of the Left Front government in Tripura in 2018 was 'historic'. The Left Front, led by the CPM, was in power in Tripura for a straight 35 years from 1978 to 2018.

"It's a history that after 35 years of rule, BJP removed the Communist government here in a democratic way...It has barely happened in India's history. Communists committed murders and violence here, so it is important that they do not return to power as violence cannot lead to development. Numerous people had to sacrifice their lives. All of us are very concerned," the Tripura CM told ANI.

He further said the BJP is campaigning hard to ensure the Communists don't come back to power. He said BJP works for the last man in society and the state and central governments have taken several initiatives for the welfare of the tribal community.

Notably, CPM and Congress are jointly contesting the upcoming Tripura assembly elections that will be held on February 16. The results will be announced on March 2, 2023.

Referring to the BJP's poll pitch of a double-engine government, he said people can feel the difference as there is a greater pace of development. The Chief Minister exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power in Tripura will a thumping majority and will secure more seats than in the 2018 Assembly elections.

"You have heard of a tsunami, something like that will happen. Anything can happen but it will not be less than 2018. In 2018, we got 36 seats and our alliance partner got 8 seats. So this time we will get more than 36 seats," Saha, a doctor by training, said.

In the 60-seat Assembly in Tripura, the BJP has the majority with 33 seats. The saffron party is currently ruling the state with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) (5 seats) as its ally. The opposition Congress has one MLA and CPI(M) has 15 legislators, while five seats are vacant.