'Compare Saddam With Indira Gandhi'; BJP Leader Reminds Rahul Gandhi Of Congress' History

Jammu and Kashmir's former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Dr Nirmal Singh on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Dr Nirmal Singh lashed out at Gandhi and condemned his 'Saddam, Gaddafi' remark. Launching an attack on the grand old party, Singh stated that the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi have decided to insult India in front of foreigners and on international platforms. In addition, he also suggested that Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi can instead be compared to former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi should compare Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi with Indira Gandhi. His grandmother imposed the Emergency in 1975 and imprisoned leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan and other opposition leaders. She also curbed the freedom of expression and the press by jailing journalists. It also crippled the judiciary and the youth was forcefully sterlised. This is the Congress' history." said Dr Nirmal Singh. READ | Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Rahul Gandhi, accuses UPA of privatising taxpayers' money

In a statement directed towards Rahul Gandhi, Dr Singh spoke about the 'G-23' dissidents lack of 'internal democracy' within the grand old party. He criticised Rahul Gandhi for not listening to them. Moreover, he also highlighted India's position on a global level. Concluding his statement, Dr Singh said that Rahul Gandhi is 'jealous'

"These 23 leaders are saying that they don't want Rahul Gandhi as a leader and have opposed him. Today, India is known for its democractic values, whether it is our election commission, judiciary or the press freedom. Today, the world is appreciating and India is positioning itself in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Looking at all this, you are jealous. I urge you to refrain from making such statements" READ | Rahul Gandhi says 'G-23 can't exist in any other party' amid political dissent in Congress

'Saddam Used To Win Polls Too': Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, during his interaction with Professor Ashutosh Varshney of Brown University, Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the Centre. Gandhi stated that Iraq's dictator Saddam Hussein and Libya's Muammar Gaddafi used to win elections as well. In addition, he also claimed that his mic was switched off in the Parliament while he was speaking.

"Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi used to have elections. They used to win them. It wasn't like they weren't voting but there was no institutional framework to protect that vote," said Rahul Gandhi. "My mic was turned off in the Parliament in the middle of my speech. The essence of the Parliament is that I should be allowed to speak and when I am speaking it should be shown on TV to the country but the TV doesn't show what's going on in the Parliament," said Congress leader.