Complaint Against Mehbooba Mufti For Inciting Communal Twist To Aryan Khan's Arrest By NCB

Contending Mehbooba Mufti's publically-made allegations that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was targeted by the central anti-drug agency- NCB, solely because of his surname 'Khan', Delhi-based lawyers Vineet Jindal and Akshita Thakur filed a written complaint with the Commissioner of Delhi Police against her provocative statements. Adding a reprehensible communal twist in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, Mehbooba Mufti cited Aryan Khan's religion and contrasted it with the Lakhimpur violence probe.

"It is an inciting statement which intends to create hatred and unrest among the communities. Her statement clearly depicts her intention and act to incite the Muslim community of our country thus it may threaten the security, peace and harmony of our nation and disrupt public order," the complaint addressed to IPS Rakesh Asthana read.

Following Mufti's controversial statements, the Delhi lawyer duo penned a complaint against her raising doubts on the legitimate course of proceedings in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case by authorities. The duo alleged that Mehbooba Mufti's statement is with the sole intent to provoke and incite enmity between religions.

"It is quite clear that she is using these instigating statements against the duly elected central agencies and our investigating agencies to provoke the Muslim community. It is an inciting statement which intends to create hatred and unrest among the communities," the written complaint further read.

Notably, the written complaint stated that because Mufti is a former CM of Jammu and Kashmir and President of PDP, she can influence the community and her statement was with 'sole motive to incite Muslims'. The Delhi-based lawyers also inculpated her remarks of being indicative of her intent to 'instigating enmity' between different groups on the grounds of religion.

Furthermore, Jindal and Thakur requested the CP- Delhi, Rakesh Asthana, to lodge FIR against her and take 'strict legal actions'.

Mehbooba Mufti gives communal twist to Aryan Khan arrest

Comparing Aryan Khan's arrest to Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, Mufti claimed the religious community was particularly targeted by the BJP to satiate its core vote bank. Aryan Khan and seven others have been arrested in an NCB drug bust at Mumbai's international cruise port on October 2. Ashish Mishra too has been arrested by UP police for allegedly mowing down 4 farmers in Lakhimpur Khedi.

Lashing out at NCB, Mufti tweeted, "Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister’s son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23-year-old simply because his surname happens to be Khan. Travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJPs core vote bank."