Complaint Filed Against JNUSU Over Screening Of 'propaganda' BBC Docuseries On PM Modi

The BBC docuseries controversy has intensified as a complaint has been filed against Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) over the screening of the banned documentary at the college campus. This comes a day after the JNU administration asked students to cancel the screening of the controversial BBC docuseries on the 2002 Gujarat riots on the campus which was scheduled for January 24.

The documentary series, titled 'India: The Modi Question' has triggered a great deal of controversy across India. The Union government has called the docuseries a propaganda piece designed to push certain interests.

Complaint filed against JNUSU over screening of banned BBC docuseries

Advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal filed a complaint at Vasant Kunj police station on Tuesday morning against the JNUSU and other organisers of the scheduled screening of the banned documentary.

In his complaint, Jindal stated that the sole purpose of making this documentary is to create disharmony in the country and to disgrace Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the central government has banned the documentary, any person who is organising the screening of the documentary also has the same intent to create division on the ground of religion and spreading hatred.

He further said that although the JNU administration has denied the permission there are some students and organisers planning to do so. Therefore, the screening should be prevented and legal action must be taken against the organisers.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, complainant Vineet Jindal told, "We all know about the documentary has already been banned in India but even after this basic purpose of making this documentary sheer agenda to create and disrupt the harmony between the communities as well as bringing disgrace to the highest leader of the world Narendra Modi. Now, after the movie getting banned in India, there are a few people involved in Anti-national and anti-social activities, including some people in JNU who are supporting these kinds of acts which are against the law".

He further said, "Although the JNU administration has instructed through an advisory to stop the screening, they are planning to do it today evening. In a bid to stop the screening, I have filed a complaint at Vasant Kunj police station and requested them to initiate legal action against the people and organisers involved. The movie should be banned and the concerned person should be taken into custody".