Complaint Filed Against Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Against VD Savarkar In Maharashtra

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) has filed a complaint against Congress former president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against late Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Maharashtra.

BSS leader Vandana Dongre on Thursday filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi in the Thane Nagar police station stating that Wayanad MP's remark against Sarvarkar hurt the sentiments of citizens. Accordingly, a Non-Cognizable (NCR) Offense case has been registered under section 500, 501 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Maha | Balasahebanchi ShivSena's (Shinde faction) Vandana Suhas Dongre filed a Police complaint against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Savarkar; states, he "defamed the freedom fighter & hurt sentiments of locals." Police registered a non-cognisable offence u/s 500 & 501 IPC pic.twitter.com/vqnUL8uAve — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

Filing a complaint against Gandhi for his remarks, the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Vandana Dongre, the party's Mahila Aghadi head, said that she will not tolerate the "defamation of our great men". Dongre said, "Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra made a statement defaming the freedom fighter Savarkar and due to this the sentiments of the local citizens have been hurt."

"We will not tolerate the defamation of our great men in the soil of Maharashtra," she added. Notably, BSS also took out a protest march on Thursday in Thane against Rahul Gandhi's remarks. During the protest march in Thane, the spokesperson of Balasaheb's Shiv Sena party and Maharashtra state coordinator Naresh Mhaske demanded that the police file a case against Gandhi for his statement and arrest him.

Rahul Gandhi alleges Savarkar helped British

Rahul Gandhi targeted Savarkar on Thursday, alleging that the latter betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

Addressing the media in Maharashtra's Akola, Rahul Gandhi said, "Veer Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said, 'Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant' and signed on it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mamatama Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear."

It is pertinent to mention that Congress ally in Maharashtra-- Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has also opposed Gandhi's remark against Savarkar. Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his party has immense respect for Savarkar and he does not approve of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks about the late Hindutva ideologue.