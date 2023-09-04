Complaint Filed Against Udhayanidhi In Bihar's Muzaffarpur Over ‘Sanatana Dharma' Remark

Claiming that the remark of the Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Santana Dharma has 'hurt' the sentiments of Hindus, a private complaint was filed before the Muzaffarpur chief judicial magistrate in Bihar. A lawyer by the name of Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed the complaint citing the statement was made with the intention of spreading enmity in the society for political gains and appeasing the people of some other religions.

Stoking a massive controversy, the son of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and minister in the state government, Udhayanidhi Stalin in a private programme said, “Few things cannot be opposed, they should be abolished. We can’t oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or coronavirus, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma), rather than opposing it.”

‘Statement was intentional’

As mentioned in the complaint, the statement was made at the behest of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and was intentional. The objective was to hurt the sentiments of the crores of Hindus. "The complainant and the witnesses were heartbroken after hearing and reading the statement and the same has hurt the religious sentiments of the followers of Hindu and Sanatani religion in the entire country. Since the complainant and witnesses are people who believe in Sanatan Dharma, their sentiments were hurt by the accused," the complaint claims.

Accordingly the complainant has asked for legal action against Udhayanidhi Stalin under Sections 500, 504, 295, 295A, 298, 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

