Complaint Lodged Against Jharkhand CM For Violating Election Code Of Conduct

Rebel BJP candidate Saryu Rai has lodged a written complaint with video evidence to the Election Commission alleging that Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das has violated the election code of conduct by campaigning in his constituency Jamshedpur East, even after the deadline for campaigning ended on December 5.

Door-to-door campaigning day before polling

Rai has submitted a video of Raghubar Das campaigning and leading a procession along with his supporters in Jamshedpur East on December 6, just a day ahead of the polls. The video shows CM Das doing a door-to-door campaign with his supporters beside amidst chanting of slogans like "Raghuvar Das zindabad". On the way, women showered flower petals on Das and he also took selfies with people.

Serious allegations

After lodging an official complaint with the poll body, Saryu Rai said, "Today the CM led a campaign procession and has violated the model code of conduct in Jamshedpur East constituency. I have apprised this to the election commission and have submitted the video footage of December 6 of Raghubar Das campaigning, and also gave them instructions written in the manual about the kind of action that is taken against a candidate for such violation. I'm sure they will do justice and take action." Rai also alleged that government officials and police close to the CM are trying to help him with the election. "The people are with me nonetheless. Any kind of irregularities during polls will not be tolerated."

High voltage contest

Jamshedpur East seat has become a contest for prestige in the Assembly polls ever since Saryu Rai, a former cabinet minister in Raghubar Das cabinet, decided to contest against the CM. Rai has been at loggerheads with the CM for the last five years and holds Das responsible for the denial of a ticket from his old Jamshedpur West constituency, which he represented in the last election. Rai had been with the BJP since his student days but was expelled from the party following his decision to contest as an independent against Das. The CM has represented the seat five times in the past but his hasty, last-minute campaigns spill signs of desperation as Rai has gained popular support in a short span of time.