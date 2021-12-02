Last Updated:

Complaint Lodged Against Mamata Banerjee By BJP Leader For 'disrespecting' National Anthem

A complaint has been lodged against WB CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly 'insulting & disturbing' the national anthem assembly & disrespecting' national anthem.

Sudeshna Singh
Mamata Banerjee

Image: ANI/Republicworld


In a key development, a complaint has been lodged against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly 'insulting and disturbing' the National Anthem Assembly and 'disrespecting' the National Anthem by BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar. In the said complaint filed under Section 154 of CrPC, Section 3 of National Honour Act 1971 has been invoked.

The Act prohibits the desecration of or insults to the country's national symbols, including the national flag, national emblem, national anthem, the constitution, and map of India including contempt of the Indian constitution.

FIR filed against Mamata Banerjee 

In the complaint,  Atul Bhatkhalkar has said, "On the news channel, I saw that Ms Mamata Banerjee abruptly started to sing the national anthem while she was sitting and the audience in the assembly hall was also sitting. Further, when she stood up, after a few seconds she abruptly stopped singing the national anthem halfway and thereby has disrespected the national anthem and has also caused a disturbance in the same by forcing the audience also to disrespect it," 

The BJP leader pointed out that such conduct was not expected from someone holding a constitutional post, and demanded action against Mamata Banerjee. "Book her (Mamata Banerjee) for an offence under Section 3 of National Honour Act 1971," he said in the complaint.

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee for 'disrespecting the national anthem'

On Wednesday, BJP's  Amit Malviya took to his Twitter handle to underline that the national anthem is one of the most powerful manifestations of the national identity. "The least people holding public office can do is not demean it," he said highlighting the 'mutilated version of the national anthem sung by Bengal CM'. "Is India’s opposition so bereft of pride and patriotism?" he further wrote.

Thereafter, BJP Bengal also expressed its strong objection to the West Bengal Chief Minister 'sitting down at first then standing up and stopping singing halfway the national anthem of India.' Sharing the video, the state unit of the party wrote, "Today, as a Chief Minister, she has insulted the culture of Bengal, the national anthem and the country, and the Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore!"

Image: ANI/Republicworld

