'Complete Horror Show': Owaisi Slams Centre For Unpreparedness To Fight COVID-19

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed the central government for the miserable conditions in the second wave. Pointing out that the government was 'not preparing' and instead deliberately 'sleeping' on their jobs, he went on to accuse the Centre of the situation the country was facing, with over 3-lakh cases being reported every day.

Barrister @asadowaisi addressed a press conference on the Modi Government's failure to manage the COVID-19 second wave and violence in Bengal https://t.co/rlycj992nn — AIMIM (@aimim_national) May 4, 2021

Bringing up the topic of foreign aid, he questioned why the government had made no efforts for distribution. Calling it 'not a lack of competence' but a 'lack of compassion', he asked, " 300 tonnes of foreign aid is lying in the Delhi airport, out of that 5500 are oxygen concentrators, 3200 are oxygen cylinders, 1,36,000 Remdesivir injections. What is the Modi government even doing?" He further added, "Why does it take five days for them to distribute the essentials when it should be immediately distributed?" Specifically taking the case of Delhi, he said," People in Delhi, doctors in Delhi are dying only because of the lack of oxygen. In Batra hospital, 12 people died, including a doctor, and still, they were not provided with oxygen. What will move this government?"

Pointing out that the government was making loud promises and claims, he added that none of them was being seen on the ground. "People are dying, and it is because of the lack of reasonability of this government, the lack of preparedness of this government they are dying." He added, "It is a complete horror show."

COVID-19 tally

Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh cases being reported every day. On Tuesday, India reported 3,57,229 infections and 3,449 new fatalities, taking the cumulative count to 2,02,82,833 and the death toll to 2,22,408.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)