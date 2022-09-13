The BJP protesters who descended on Kolkata for the mega 'Nabanna Abhiyan Rally' were subjected to a brutal crackdown by the Bengal Police as they tried to move forward with their march against the West Bengal government. In the visuals emerging from the protest sites in Howrah, the police was seen unleashing tear gas, water cannons and lathi charges on the protestors who are raising their voice against the alleged corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led regime. Enormous stand-offs have been seen between police and protesters, with many BJP workers seen injured.

By mid-afternoon, hundreds of BJP workers and several leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, who was also part of the protests, were seen being detained by the police, even as many others were seen visibly injured in the crackdown. Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta was one of the BJP leaders who was injured as well. Meanwhile, incidents of stone pelting from the protestors have also been reported along with clashes between members of the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Durgapur, Birbhum, Sealdah, Howrah, Santragachi, Raniganj, Barakar and Nandigram districts.

As is evidenced from the visuals, the Police is trying to block the path of protestors and has installed barricades and deployed tight security along the borders of the state. They have also turned the 5 km radius around Nabanna into a fortress.

Apart from Adhikari, the rally is led by senior leaders Subhas Sarkar and Shantanu Thakur, MP SS Ahluwalia, MLA Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh and various others. Following the detention of multiple leaders, the BJP accused the Bengal Police of behaving like terrorists and alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government is 'scared', and thus the brutal use of force. The BJP has averred that it is not scared of the government and will carry on with its protests.