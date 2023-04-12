Completely With Him: Kejriwal Lauds Nitish Kumar's Efforts To Forge Opposition Unity

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lauded his Bihar counterpart and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar's efforts to bring all opposition parties together and extended his "complete support" for the cause.

Interacting with reporters after a meeting with Kumar at his residence here, Kejriwal said, "The country is passing through a very difficult time. This is perhaps the most corrupt government at the Centre since Independence." The situation is such that the common people are finding it extremely hard to meet their family expenditures, the AAP national convener said.

"So, it is extremely necessary that the entire opposition and the country come together and change the government at the Centre," Kejriwal said, adding that the government at the Centre should be such that frees people of their problems and take the country on the path of development.

"Nitish ji is making efforts towards uniting everyone and the opposition parties," Kejriwal said.

Lauding the Bihar chief minister's efforts, he said, "I am completely with him." Bihar CM Kumar was accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during the meeting with Kejriwal in the national capital.

Asked if Nitish Kumar is worth being a prime ministerial candidate, Kejriwal told reporters, "You will have many questions in your mind which cannot be answered right now after just one meeting. As we move forward, we will keep answering your questions.

On his part, Kumar said, "I had word with him (Kejriwal) in the past. Today, met him again and it was decided that... we will unite the maximum number of opposition parties." The meeting comes hours after the Bihar chief minister met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

At a joint press conference with Kharge, Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Kumar said, "We will make all efforts to unite more and more parties in the country. We will make all efforts, sit together, and work unitedly." "After today's discussions, we will move forward on that basis. All those who agree will sit together and decide the future course of action," he added.