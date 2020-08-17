'Compounder More Knowledgeable Than A Doctor': Sena MP Sparks Outrage Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut once again sparked off a controversy by pitting the capability of a doctor as against that of a compounder amid the COVID-19 crisis. Speaking to a private news organization on August 16, he reiterated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has excellent knowledge of medicine. This was in the context of the state government's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mocking the World Health Organization for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Raut held it responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus. Moreover, Raut added that Thackeray is fit to be the advisor of the WHO. To buttress his point, the Sena MP gave the analogy of him preferring to take medicines from a compounder than a doctor. According to him, a compounder has more medical knowledge than the doctor.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "In the last few days, I had decided not to get into a controversy. Because the government has been formed and the questions pertaining to the government must be answered by Ministers. Uddhav Thackeray has very good knowledge about medicine and the health system."

"I never take medicines from the doctor. I always take medicines from the compounder. He knows more than the doctor. Why are you after WHO? Coronavirus has increased because we took WHO seriously," he added.

Demand for an unconditional apology

The medical fraternity has expressed its outrage over Raut's remarks. Observing that the COVID-19 situation evokes panic and fear, Dr. Nimesh Mehta contended that the frontline workers deserved sympathy instead of allegations. Dr. Mehta, the president of the Borivali Medical Brotherhood, stated that it is unethical to make such comparisons.

Borivali Medical Brotherhood president Dr. Nimesh Mehta opined, "Everyone is facing this devastating issue of the Corona pandemic. In such a situation, all of us are under a state of panic and fear. During these times, we need sympathy instead of putting allegations on frontline warriors. This decreases the morale of frontline warriors. Comparing someone with someone is unethical. It acts many times like a double-edged sword.”

Dr. Santosh Kadam, the president of the Indian Medical Association's Thane branch condemned the Sena MP's comment. He maintained that healthcare workers and doctors are working with a lot of difficulties. Dr. Kadam recalled that 150 doctors including himself were infected with the COVID-19 virus, out of which 4 lost their lives. He demanded an unconditional apology from Raut.

"We condemn yesterday’s unfortunate remark by MP Sanjay Raut. What he said is very unfortunate against the doctor community and healthcare workers. This comment is very condemnable as all the healthcare workers and doctors in this pandemic are working with a lot of difficulties. In the Indian Medical Association Thane branch, 4 doctors have already laid down their lives while serving society. About 150 doctors in Thane city got the infection. I myself was admitted 10 days in the ICU," Dr. Santosh Kadam said.

