'Compromising On Principles Unacceptable': Shivpal Yadav After SP's 'free To Leave' Letter

After Samajwadi Party's 'free to leave' letter, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) President Shivpal Singh Yadav said that he was always free but thanked Akhilesh Yadav's party for giving him a formal letter in this regard.

"Although I was always free, but I sincerely thank you for giving me formal independence by issuing a letter by the Samajwadi Party. Compromising on principles and respect is unacceptable in a political journey," Shivpal tweeted in Hindi.

मैं वैसे तो सदैव से ही स्वतंत्र था, लेकिन समाजवादी पार्टी द्वारा पत्र जारी कर मुझे औपचारिक स्वतंत्रता देने हेतु सहृदय धन्यवाद।



राजनीतिक यात्रा में सिद्धांतों एवं सम्मान से समझौता अस्वीकार्य है। — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) July 23, 2022

Akhilesh's SP tells Shivpal he is 'free to leave'

The rift between Samajwadi president Akhilesh and PSPL chief Shivpal Singh Yadav has widened as SP had told the latter that he is free to leave the party if he wants to.

"Respected Shivpal Singh Yadav ji, if you think you will get more respect then you are free to go there," an official statement said.

Senior SP leader IP Singh told Republic that there is no rift between Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal. However, he said, "When you praise BJP and criticise SP day night, why don't you join BJP? No one has insulted Netaji (Mulayam Yadav) more than BJP."

Akhilesh-Shivpal rift widens

PSPL fought the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with Samajwadi Party. Shivpal contested on Jaswantnagar seat on bicycle symbol. However, after polls, Akhilesh and his uncle had a bitter fallout when the latter was not invited to a key meeting of SP MLAs.

Shivpal attended a dinner hosted by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for President-elect Droupadi Murmu on July 18, which received flak from SP. Shivpal also slammed his nephew Akhilesh for supporting Yashwant Sinha, whom he claimed accused SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav of being an 'ISI agent'.

Recently, he alleged that Samajwadi Party is getting weaker due to the political immaturity of Akhilesh Yadav. "If our suggestions were looked upon, the party would have been in a better situation."