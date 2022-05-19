'Concerned About Sandwich & Foreign Trips': Hardik Patel On Congress' Misplaced Priorities

A day after quitting Congress, Hardik Patel addressed a press conference on Thursday and launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party leadership. Expressing his disappointment, Patel claimed that the top leaders of the party were not serious and were more interested in chicken sandwiches and diet cokes for them.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi without taking his name, Patel said that whenever our country faced challenges and when the Congress needed leadership, there were many party leaders who were busy enjoying themselves abroad. Lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress party's senior leadership and there are other leaders as well who are not happy with the party, he added.

Hardik Patel Slams Rahul Gandhi & Congress leadership

"Whenever I have met the senior leadership of the Congress, rather than hearing about issues faced by the people of Gujarat, the leaders were more engrossed on what messages they had received on their mobile. Workers like me who travel 500-600 km in a day to meet people where as the senior leaders of the state unit were busy ensuring that Chicken Sandwich and diet coke for leaders who have arrived from Delhi is delivered on time," he said He further added, "in Gujarat, not only me but there are many leaders & legislators in Gujarat who are angry with Congress. Sitting in power and praising the party does not mean that the party can make them the CM. 7-8 people have been running the Congress for 33 years".

In Gujarat, it's not only Hardik who is angry with Congress. There are many leaders & legislators in Gujarat who use Congress. Sitting in power and praising the party does not mean that the party can make them the CM: Hardik Patel, in Ahmedabad after resigning from Congress y'day pic.twitter.com/1YXeI3OXix — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Hardik Patel further said, "There are discussions in the party that people will vote for Congress when they get bored. I had spoken to Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and mentioned Gujarat's problems. He asked me & I told him. That's when I was ignored. I decided to leave the party, not with sadness, but with courage".

Hardik Patel resigns from Congress ahead of Gujarat Elections

After being associated with the party for almost 3 years, Hardik Patel resigned from his post of Gujarat Congress working president. Despite the fact that Congress benefited from his anti-BJP campaign in the 2017 election, he publicly claimed to have been sidelined in the party. Posting his resignation letter on Twitter, he exuded confidence in working positively for Gujarat in the future.

Writing to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, he noted, "Be it the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, implementation of GST, India wanted solutions for this subject for a long time and Congress only played the role of a roadblock and was always only obstructive. When it came to issues related to India, Gujarat or the Patel community, Congress' only stand was to oppose whatever the government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji did! Congress today has been rejected in almost every state of India because the party and its leadership have not been able to present a basic roadmap to the people."

आज मैं हिम्मत करके कांग्रेस पार्टी के पद और पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देता हूँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे इस निर्णय का स्वागत मेरा हर साथी और गुजरात की जनता करेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि मेरे इस कदम के बाद मैं भविष्य में गुजरात के लिए सच में सकारात्मक रूप से कार्य कर पाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/MG32gjrMiY — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 18, 2022

(Image: PTI/ANI)