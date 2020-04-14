"Concerned For All Sections Of Society": Javadekar On PM Modi's Covid Lockdown Extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India's Covid lockdown will be extended till May 3. Following the Prime Minister's address, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the decision and everything else it entailed and said that it was taken after carefully considering all sections of society amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Prakash Javadekar on lockdown extension

Talking to media, Javadekar noted that the decision was a result of good leadership and the severity of the situation amid the ongoing crisis. In his statement, Javadekar highlighted that the lockdown extension was announced after taking into consideration all sections of the society including farmers and daily wage labourers.

"PM Modi has appealed everyone to follow the lockdown and social distancing. This has been announced after concern for all sections of the society like daily wage labourers, poor people. He has even requested to take care of old people," said Javadekar

In addition, he also said that he hoped people to follow the lockdown for the next 19 days

"I hope people will follow the lockdown in a systematic manner. We will win this battle against coronavirus." concluded Prakash Javadekar.

PM Modi's 7-point mantra for India to defeat Coronavirus

1. Take care of those in the family who already have a history of health issues, and the elderly

2. Lockdown and social distancing must be strictly followed. Use homemade face masks mandatorily.

3. In order to increase immunity, follow AYUSH ministry's advisory

4. To stop the spread of COVID, download Aarogya Setu mobile app and encourage others to do so as well

5. Try to help the poor as much as possible, especially with food

6. Don't layoff employees during the lockdown period

7. Salute the COVID warriors and help them

#BREAKING | Till April 20, every state, district & locality will be closely monitored - how lockdown is being implemented & how effective it is against Covid. Those successful in containing hotspots - there essential relaxations may be given: PM Modi https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/FgKn81yE2O — Republic (@republic) April 14, 2020

