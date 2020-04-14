The Debate
"Concerned For All Sections Of Society": Javadekar On PM Modi's Covid Lockdown Extension

Politics

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the extension decision and said that it was taken after carefully considering all sections of the society amid Covid

Written By Shloak Prabhu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prakash Javadekar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India's Covid lockdown will be extended till May 3. Following the Prime Minister's address, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the decision and everything else it entailed and said that it was taken after carefully considering all sections of society amid the Coronavirus pandemic. 

READ: Rajnath Singh Raises Specific Aspect As PM Modi Extends India's Covid Lockdown Till May 3

Prakash Javadekar on lockdown extension

Talking to media, Javadekar noted that the decision was a result of good leadership and the severity of the situation amid the ongoing crisis. In his statement, Javadekar highlighted that the lockdown extension was announced after taking into consideration all sections of the society including farmers and daily wage labourers. 

"PM Modi has appealed everyone to follow the lockdown and social distancing. This has been announced after concern for all sections of the society like daily wage labourers, poor people. He has even requested to take care of old people," said Javadekar 

READ: PM Modi Extends India's Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 3; Announces Additional Measures

In addition, he also said that he hoped people to follow the lockdown for the next 19 days

"I hope people will follow the lockdown in a systematic manner. We will win this battle against coronavirus." concluded Prakash Javadekar. 

PM Modi's 7-point mantra for India to defeat Coronavirus

1. Take care of those in the family who already have a history of health issues, and the elderly

2. Lockdown and social distancing must be strictly followed. Use homemade face masks mandatorily.

3. In order to increase immunity, follow AYUSH ministry's advisory

4. To stop the spread of COVID, download Aarogya Setu mobile app and encourage others to do so as well

5. Try to help the poor as much as possible, especially with food

6. Don't layoff employees during the lockdown period

7. Salute the COVID warriors and help them 

READ: PM Modi Issues 7-point Mantra For India To Defeat Covid As He Extends Lockdown Till May 3

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi Announces Extension Of COVID Lockdown Till May 3

First Published:
COMMENT
