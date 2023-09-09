'Concerned Only With Appointment, Not With Disappointment': WB Guv On VC Appointment Issue

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, while responding to the remarks of Trinamool Congress Government over the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, has said that he is concerned with appointment. The response comes at a time when the governor and the Mamata Banerjee government are embroiled in a war of words over the issue of appointment of Vice-Chancellors in universities.

Upon being asked to react to the accusations being made by the West Bengal government and the ministers, Governor Bose said that he is only concerned with “appointment” and not with “disappointment”. Bose seemed to have taken a jibe against the TMC government in the state. "...I am concerned only with the appointment and not with anybody's disappointment..." said Governor Bose referring to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors.

#WATCH | Kolkata: On the state government's take on the appointment of VCs, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says,"...I am concerned only with the appointment and not with anybody's disappointment..." pic.twitter.com/ef7wBmSexq — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

The West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose had appointed Kajal De as the interim Vice-Chancellor of Kanyashree University. Earlier on Sunday, the Governor had appointed interim VCs for seven universities, including Presidency University, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) and Burdwan University.

Will end corruption from universities: West Bengal Governor

The West Bengal Governor, on Thursday, had said that he is determined to wipe corruption from universities. He has also pledged to crack down on rampant violence in the universities. He said that he wishes the university in West Bengal to be the best and assured to fight for the same till his last moment. ““I am pledging in the name of Rabindranath Tagore and in the name of Swami Vivekananda that I will fight this till the last moment. Ten crores of brothers and sisters are with me. They want campuses and the education system to be free of corruption,” said the Governor in a video message.

Destroying Higher Education System: Bengal Education Minister

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, on Friday, had accused the Governor of attempting to destroy the higher education system in the state. The minister has claimed that Governor Bose is running a “puppet-regime” in the universities and had accused him of threatening registrars to not hold meetings with the higher education department.

"The honourable governor wants to run a puppet regime by appointing people according to his whims to satisfy someone's ego. He is making a constant effort to dismantle the higher education system,” said Basu. The Education minister had targetted the governor for meddling into the functioning of universities by appointing vice-chancellor and had termed it unconstitutional.