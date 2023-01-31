‘Condemnable And Unfortunate’: BJP Reacts To AAP & BRS Boycotting Prez's Inaugural Address

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for boycotting President's address on Tuesday ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023 on February 1. Terming the boycott an ‘insult’, the BJP claimed that the Opposition parties do not respect the dignity attached to the highest constitutional position in our democracy.

President Droupadi Murmu was addressing Parliament earlier on Tuesday, January 31, ahead of the presentation of the Economic Survey 2022-23 by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

'BRS, AAP insulted President’s dignity': BJP

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Today was a very historic occasion for the country when the first tribal President of India Droupadi Murmu read the speech to start the Budget session of the Parliament. It is a matter of great pain that on such an important occasion BRS and AAP boycotted her speech.”

“Boycott of the President's speech for political gains is indeed a very condemnable, regrettable and unfortunate incident. I would like to urge them to respect the constitutional head of the country,” he added.

Prasad further said, “There was nothing wrong in Murmu’s address as it was full of “concrete” points, highlighting the Centre’s all-inclusive development work while boosting its cultural heritage.”

BRS, AAP boycotts President’s address

Informing about his party’s decision, BRS leader K Keshava Rao said that his party will boycott the President’s address to register their protest against the BJP-led Centre’s “failure on all fronts of governance”. Following this, the Kejriwal-led AAP also boycotted the address.

Revealing the party’s decision to boycott the address, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, “With all due respect to President Droupadi Murmu, we are boycotting the joint sitting of Parliament as the government has failed on all fronts and has not fulfilled its promises.”