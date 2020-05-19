'Condition Of Migrants In Congress-ruled States Terrible': UP Deputy CM Charges Back

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma lashed out at the Congress and other Opposition parties over the political feud on transportation of migrant workers and their families. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he alleged that the condition of migrants in Congress-ruled states like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra "is terrible" and touted the Yogi government's plan to rehabilitate and provide employment to the returnees.

"The condition of labourers coming from Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra is terrible, given that there are Congress governments there. Where are your buses, where are your sympathies, where are your demands? You can't arrange for their food, medical care, testing and you challenge UP government who is doing everything. Why are people from UP and Bihar work elsewhere, because Congress rule of past decades gave them unemployment," Dinesh Sharma said.

The leader further said that the Yogi government is not just screening returning migrant labourers, but also skilling them to prepare them for employment. He alleged that opposition parties aren't happy over these developments and hence trying to play politics on the matter.

Controversy over Congress arranged buses

The state government on Monday had accepted the Congress' offer to run 1,000 buses to bring migrant labourers back to the state, a proposal which had triggered a war of words between the two sides. The UP government on Tuesday asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to provide buses for carrying migrants to the district magistrates of Ghaziabad and Noida. The development came hours after the Congress mocked the UP government' demand that the party handover the 1,000 proposed buses to the state administration in Lucknow by 10 am Tuesday.

The deputy CM pointed out that among the list of vehicles sent by the State's Congress unit included hundreds of autorickshaws and tempos. "They (Congress) thought that there will be no scrutiny of their list but the UP government is maintaining vigil to ensure the safe travel of migrants. Some of their vehicles have twin registrations, some are blacklisted; what are they planning to do?" Sharma said.

"Such tactics are being used to mislead people and defame the Yogi government in UP. Congress should apologise for this. Mistreatment of people in those (Congress-ruled) states are inappropriate," he added.

