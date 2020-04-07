'Conducting 1200-1500 Tests In A Day': Says Yogi Adityanath As He Lists Relief Measures

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday listed down the measures taken by the state government to provide relief to the citizens amid the lockdown period. The Chief Minister highlighted all the measures taken by the state and also briefed upon the current Coronavirus situation in the state. At present, there are 314 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 3 deaths being reported. Adityanath also informed that the state is now capable of conducting 1200-1500 tests in a day.

'61,500 people put under surveillance'

In his briefing on Tuesday, UP CM Adityanath stated, "There are 400 patients admitted to the isolation wards in our state with 4000 people placed in quarantine centres. And more than 61,500 people have been put under surveillance. When the first case of COVID was reported in the state on March 3, we did not have even a single testing lab. Now we have 10 testing labs in the state and all through them we are conducting 1200-1500 tests in a day."

A total of 314 people have been found positive in the state till now, of which 168 are connected to Tablighi Jamaat: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LxRxGDhskk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 7, 2020

The Chief Minister also reflected upon the measures introduced by the Central government - PM Gareeb Kalyan Package, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Jandesh Yojana- and highlighted how the state government is providing these measures to the state. "Earlier, daily wage workers would receive RS 182 under MNREGA which has now been increased to Rs 202 as instructed by the Central Government," Adityanath said.

Furthermore, he added, "Rickshaws and ferrywaalas have been affected the most due to the lockdown and hence, we have decided to provide them with Rs 1000 per month as a relief measure. We have also appealed to all organisations to provide them with their salaries even if their offices are shut due to the lockdown. 1,65,35,000 people who have a ration card in Uttar Pradesh and do not have any other source of income, we have been providing them with 20 kg of wheat and 15 kg of rice since April 1."

'UP Won't Be Able To Lift Lockdown'

Amid surging Coronavirus cases nationwide, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary said that the three-week lockdown that is supposed to end on April 14 will not be lifted even if one case is left in the state. Briefing the media on Monday evening about the current situation of COVID-19 in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Awasthi said that it is impossible to say if lockdown will be lifted. Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the lockdown will be lifted in a phased manner.

