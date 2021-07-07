'Confession Of Failure In COVID Management': Cong Reacts To Resignation Of Union Ministers

After a marathon of meetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally reshuffled Union of Ministers on Wednesday. While 43 Ministers have been added, including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sarbananda Sonowal, 12 Ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar have been dropped in this landmark rejig that comes after 2.5 years of the second innings of PM Modi's governance. Though BJP's principal opponent Congress party has been tight-lipped about the additions of Ministers, it has come out to slam the party for the subtractions. Addressing the media, party leader P Chidambaram called it a 'candid confession' that the government has utterly 'failed' in managing the pandemic.

He said," The resignations of the Union health minister and the MoS health is a candid confession that the Modi government has utterly failed in managing the pandemic."

Minutes before the oath-taking ceremony, the President of India accepted the resignation of 12 sitting Union ministers. The Ministers include- D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Babul Supriyo, Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao, Rattan Lal Kataria, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri.

Here are the Ministers of the Modi cabinet:

Meanwhile, 43 Ministers have been added to PM Modi's Council of Ministers, paving way for more representation in terms of caste, religion, region, and experience than several other governments in the past. 11 women Ministers (2 in Cabinet), 27 OBCs (5 in cabinet), 8 STs (3 in Cabinet), and 12 SC members (2 in cabinet) have been made a part of the new Council of Ministers.

Narayan Tatu Rane

Sarbananda Sonowal

Dr. Virendra Kumar

Jyotiraditya M Scindia

Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

Kiren Rijiju

Raj Kumar Singh

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

Bhupender Yadav

Parshottam Rupala

G. Kishan Reddy

Anurag Singh Thakur

Pankaj Choudhary

Anupriya Singh Patel

Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Meenakshi Lekhi

Annapurna Devi

A. Narayanaswamy

Kaushal Kishore

Ajay Bhatt

B. L. Verma

Ajay Kumar

Chauhan Devusinh

Bhagwanth Khuba

Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Susri Pratima Bhoumik

Dr. Subhas Sarkar

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

Bishweswar Tudu

Shantanu Thakur

Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

John Barla

Dr. L. Murugan

Nisith Pramanik

