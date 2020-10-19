'Confident Eknath Khadse Will Remain In BJP': Maharashtra Unit President Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil on Monday refuted media reports claiming that senior party leader Eknath Khadse is set to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Chandrakant Patil said he has not received resignation from any BJP leader and exuded confidence that Khadse had no plans of leaving the party.

"Anyone resigning from the party sends his resignation to me as I am the president of the party in the state. I have not received the resignation of any senior or junior leader from the party. I am confident that Eknath Khadse, who is our senior leader, will not do any such thing," Mr Patil said.

As per reports, Khadse has been disgruntled with the BJP after he was forced to resign as a minister in 2016 over a number of corruption allegations. Subsequently, he was denied a ticket in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In the recent past, Khadse had accused former chief minister and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis of ruining his political career. Khadse alleged that Fadnavis was plotting against him, as he was a “strong contender to be the first OBC CM candidate” of BJP.

Expressing his disappointment with the party, Khadse indicated that he had received offers to join ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Last week, he did not attend a function in Jalgaon, where Fadnavis was present but took out time to meet Deputy Chief Minister Anil Deshmukh. Khadse said that he has not resigned from BJP, but did not divulge his future plans.

