Confronted, Harish Rawat Refuses To Condemn US Intervention In Rahul Disqualification Case

Congress party once again appeared divided over America's intervention in Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. On Tuesday, Republic TV in an exclusive interview confronted ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, who did not condemn US' intervention into India's "internal matter" but rather said "we can't stop anyone", indicating that he supports what US State Department spokesperson said on Indian democracy.

"This is a serious issue, and the whole world is watching us. We can't stop anyone and we believe this is our fight and we will continue to fight against the government for killing the democracy of India," told Rawat to Republic TV.

He further went on to criticise the BJP-led central government adding, "All the democratic power has come together in support of our leader Rahul Gandhi and the fight against the Centre will continue."

Congress completely confused and divided over US' intervention

Early in the day, the Grand Old Party's three senior leaders came up with different opinions on their recently disqualified MP, Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader and ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan said, "We are not seeking any support from the United States."

Whereas, Chhattisgarh CM Bupesh Baghel supported US's intervention, acting against his party leaders. Baghel said the democracy in India is in danger and "we’re getting support from both inside (like-minded opposition parties) and outside (the US)".

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Maken was confronted by Republic TV on the issue saying "India is capable of handling internal issues" and that the country needs no external intervention.

It is significant to note that the confusion in the Congress party was seen after Republic confronted, Vedant Patel in his press briefing said, his country is watching Rahul Gandhi's case that has now reached the Indian court.

"Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We’re watching Mr Gandhi’s case in the Indian court and we engage with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values including freedom of expression. In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression, as a key to strengthening both our democracies when engaging with the government of India."

Image: PTI