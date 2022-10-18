Confronted by Republic TV outside the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia remained silent on the specifics of the liquor scam case. All questions ranging from his role in framing the excise policy to his comparing himself to Mahatma Gandhi were met with a standard answer- "This is false". Just before sitting in the car, he told Republic TV, "BJP is a party of liars and goons". Speaking to a group of reporters earlier, he asserted that BJP wanted to prevent him from campaigning for the Assembly polls where AAP is putting up a tough fight.

Manish Sisodia stated, "BJP leaders wanted to stop me from coming here by misusing CBI and ED. But the truth is powerful. The truth will win. All their conspiracies will go to naught. In Gujarat, a government will be formed under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal which will improve the condition of all schools and provide good education to children."

"The way in which BJP is misusing CBI and ED is not a secret. In the last two months, they raided my house, searched my bank lockers, went to my village, but they can't find anything. Even then, preparation is afoot to arrest me. False cases are being foisted on me," he added.

#RepublicExclusive | 'Sab jhoot hai (False cases filed against me)': Delhi Dy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia after being confronted on his arrival in Gujarat over his 'Operation Lotus' claim; terms BJP 'a party of lies and goons'. Watch here - https://t.co/wUG5hLpq71 pic.twitter.com/v3MAcuApIp — Republic (@republic) October 18, 2022

CBI grills Manish Sisodia

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Delhi liquor scam case. On August 19, it conducted raids at 31 locations across India including the residence of Sisodia. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim. After being summoned by the CBI on Monday, Sisodia led a roadshow of AAP workers to Rajghat in a massive show of strength.

When his grilling ended after nearly 9 hours, the AAP leader alleged that the liquor scam case is a ploy to make 'Operation Lotus' successful in Delhi. In an incredulous claim, he alleged that CBI officials asked me to leave AAP failing which more cases will be registered against him. He also claimed to have been offered the CM post in lieu of joining BJP. But the CBI dismissed these charges. As per sources, he was questioned on various aspects of the AAP government's excise policy, his relations with other accused, including businessman Vijay Nair, and documents recovered during searches in the case.