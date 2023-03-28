Confused Congress Contradicts Itself As US Intervenes In Rahul Gandhi Disqualification

In what appears to be a major divide within the Congress party, the Grand Old Party's three heavyweight leaders were seen having different opinions on their recently disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader and ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan on Tuesday said, "We are not seeking any support from the United States."

Whereas, Chhattisgarh CM Bupesh Baghel came up with a complete different opinion against his own party leaders, saying the democracy in India is in danger and "we’re getting support from both inside (like-minded opposition parties) and outside (the US)".

Meanhwile, Republic confronted Congress leader Ajay Maken, saying "India is capable of handling internal issues" and that the country needs no external intervention.

Complete confusion in Congress over US' intervention

The complete confusion in the Congress party was seen after Vedant Patel, US Principal Deputy Spokesperson, in his press conference, said, "Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We’re watching Mr Gandhi’s case in the Indian court and we engage with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values including freedom of expression. In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression, as a key to strengthening both our democracies when engaging with the government of India."

Earlier today, while addressing a press conference on ‘Democracy Dis'Qualified’ in Lucknow, Bhupesh Bhagel said, "The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a MP came after he questioned the government on PM Modi's relations with Gautam Adani. The Prime Minister and other BJP leaders are mum on the Adani-Hindenberg issue. It's being said that an attack on Adani is an attack on the country. BJP is trying to divert the issue."

Baghel further went on to support Rahul Gandhi, who is currently facing serious charges, saying, "A 'dictator' was trying to scare someone who was telling the whole nation not to be afraid. The BJP wants to weaken democracy, and action against Gandhi is its 'living example'. The BJP has been misusing various institutions and wants to suppress their voices. It wants to murder democracy. When the court has given him (Gandhi) an opportunity to appeal, then why has such action (disqualification) been taken in a hurry?"

Image: PTI