'Confusing India With Akhand Bharat': Cong's Sharp Retort To Himanta Sarma With RSS Spin

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday countered Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's scathing attack over Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Mocking the party's nationwide campaign, CM Sarma suggested that Rahul Gandhi should take out the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Pakistan since India is already united.

'Confusing India with Akhand Bharat': Bhupesh Baghel hits back at CM Sarma

Sarma took swipe at Congress stating, "India was divided into two parts when Congress was in power. To unite India, Congress should go to Pakistan. India was divided in 1947. If he wants to conduct a Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi should conduct this Yatra in Pakistan. What is the use of conducting this Yatra in India? India is united. Pakistan was fragmented. That's why I advise Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo programme to Pakistan."

In response, Baghel said CM Himanta was spewing venom and wondered if he visited the Sangh (RSS) office and looked at a map of 'Akhand Bharat' - which depicts the image of undivided India.

"Sarma who was earlier in Congress is spewing venom. He must have visited the RSS office and would have seen the 'Akhand Bharat' map where countries like Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are still present. BJP wants to send every Muslim to Pakistan and then merged Pakistan into 'Akhand Bharat'. Then what is the point to send them and then merge later? India is the only country that has multiple cultures, castes, languages, and unity in diversity is our strength," said CM Baghel.

What is the Bharat Jodo Yatra?

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being touted as an endeavour to come together and strengthen the nation and will be formally launched by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today. It will start in Kanyakumari, covering 12 states, and culminate in Jammu and Kashmir- spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days. It will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and end in Srinagar.

While all citizens have been invited to actively participate in this initiative either physically or by helping spread its message online, a total of 118 Congress leaders will walk the entire route along with Gandhi. The participants are likely to walk 22-23 km daily with the march moving in two batches from 7 am to 10:30 am and from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Meanwhile, Congress' communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh revealed that the party will organise similar Yatras on a smaller scale, i.e of 50 km or 100 km in each state. This is being perceived as another attempt by Congress to connect to the masses and project Rahul Gandhi as a challenger to PM Modi in 2024 polls.

(Image: ANI/PTI)