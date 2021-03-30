Confusing Times In Kerala: Congress, Left & BJP Each Accuse Other 2 Of Playing Fixed-match

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appears to have a "secret understanding" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is likely why no charges have been filed against him in the gold smuggling case, asserted Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala ahead of Kerala elections. He alleged that the Modi-government has reduced the quota of solar power, which was landed in the Kerala basket, from 2.75% to 0.75%. Essentially this means that in the space of 24 hours, BJP, Congress and LDF have each accused the respective other two of secretly being in league with each other.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and PM Modi have "secret understanding": Congress

Surjewala alleged that both the governments (the BJP and LDF) have jointly raised the cost of power (electricity) in the state. He stated, "There seems to be a secret understanding between Kerala Chief Minister and PM Modi. Is it not correct that the decision to purchase 300-megawatt wind power has been purchased by the Kerala government at rates of 2.85 paise and 2.90 paise from Adani group for 25 years, at a cost that will be over â‚¹ 8,700 crores, to cover up the gold smuggling case? Is it not correct that 300-megawatt wind power has been purchased by the Kerala government. Is it also not acceptable that solar energy is available at one rupee 90 paise per unit but the power is available at 2.90 paise. It is almost one rupee costlier."

ED, CBI filed no case against Pinarayi Vijayan: Randeep Surjewala

Surjewala went on to accuse the Centre of not taking any action against the Kerala CM in the gold smuggling case. He affirmed, "The quota of solar power in the overall basket of Kerala was reduced by PM Modi and Mr Vijayan together, from 2.75 per cent to 0.75 per cent, why? Why would you buy at â‚¹ 2.90 paise per unit of electricity and make the people of Kerala pay 5,000 to 6,000 crore extra? Is it because of the gold smuggling case the ED, CBI, income tax has not taken any action, no FIR, against CM Vijayan? His cabinet ministers and the speaker of the Kerala Assembly."

Surjewala opined that Kerala has surplus electricity from 2018-19 onwards and would have benefited from cheaper power at 1.90 per unit. He also claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not filed any cases against the chief minister and other ministers, and that income tax, CBI is a part of their understanding.

Kerala will hold elections for its 140-member assembly on April 6. Congress is doing everything it can to gain power, despite the LDF's best efforts. The BJP's aggressive campaigning in the state, as well as the nomination of 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as CM candidate, have made the elections more interesting. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Earlier, PM Modi had accused LDF and UDF of playing a fixed match in Kerala, whereas Pinarayi Vijayan had attributed BJP's sole seat won in the 2016 Kerala elections to match-fixing as well.

