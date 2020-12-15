Cong Accuses BJP MLCs Of Locking Up K'taka Council Chairman, Claims 'death Of Democracy'

Weighing in on the ruckus in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday, Congress leader Siddaramaiah lambasted BJP for disregarding legislative procedures. While refraining from criticising Congress MLCs who manhandled Legislative Council Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda, the former CM accused BJP legislators of locking up Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty. Stressing that Deputy Chairman can chair the session only in the absence of the Chairman, he contended that BJP had not followed the proper procedure.

According to him, the Deputy Chairman cannot be made to sit on the Chair based on the whims and fancies of BJP leaders. Defending Shetty's right to preside over the proceedings of the House, the senior Congress leader mentioned that the no-confidence motion was rejected and not included in the agenda of the day. Writing on Twitter, he claimed that Dr. Ashwathnarayan and JC Madhuswamy were not fit to serve as Ministers owing to their behaviour in the Upper House of the state Legislature. Alleging that this incident had exposed the "secret alliance" of BJP and JD(S), he urged leaders of both parties to apologise to the people of Karnataka.

The goonda behaviour of @BJP4Karnataka MLCs, is not just a blot on State's image but also on that of our country's Parliamentary democracy.



This is @narendramodi's democracy and this is a Criminal act.#BJPGoondaRaj

1/12 pic.twitter.com/ZeKuhjtWVf — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 15, 2020

Read: Karnataka Govt Will Promulgate Anti-cow Slaughter Ordinance: CM BS Yediyurappa

We are confident that Governor will decide impartially based on today's incident. The onus is now on the Governor to uphold Parliamentary democracy.



12/12#BJPGoondaRaj — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 15, 2020

Read: Karnataka Social Welfare Minister Sriramulu Forced To Withdraw Statement In Assembly

Yediyurappa lashes out at Congress

Speaking to the media after the incident, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa slammed the Congress party for its shameful act. Observing that JD(S) and BJP were on the same page as far as the no-confidence motion against the Chairman is concerned, he made it clear that Congress' K Prathap Chandra Shetty had no moral right to sit in the Chair. Thereafter, he called upon Congress to ask Shetty to immediately tender his resignation. Furthermore, BJP and JD(S) MLCs met Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to apprise him of the situation and sought his intervention.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa remarked, "JD(S) supported BJP. They have given an open statement. They have given it in writing. Last time, we said that we have moved the no-confidence motion against the Chairman. So, he has no moral right to sit in the Chair. That's why we requested the Deputy Chairman to come and sit in the Chair. But today everyone knows what has happened. It is a shame on part of the Congress leaders. I would request the Congress leaders to recognize the reality at least now and tell the Chairman to resign immediately."

Read: Karnataka Assembly Passes Land Reforms Bill With Amendments By Council