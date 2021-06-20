Cong Again Alleges Ayodhya Land Scam; Says 'It's SC & PM's Responsibility To Find Truth'

Days after land-grabbing allegations were levelled against Ram Mandir Trust by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress once again alleged a scam in land purchase in Ayodhya. Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Supreme Court to fulfil their responsibility by ordering a court-monitored probe to find the truth, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the "loot" of funds collected in the name of Lord Ram is "continuing at the hands of BJP leaders in Ayodhya.'' Randeep Surjewala also questioned the "silence" of PM Modi and the SC.

Ram Temple Scam: Cong appeals to PM Modi & SC

Alleging that a BJP leader had brought 890 metres of land in Ayodhya for Rs 20 lakh in February, Surjewala said that the leader sold that piece of land to Ram Mandir Trust for a whopping Rs 2.5 crore, making a profit of Rs 1,250 per cent in only 79 days.

Congress said, "Lord Ram's temple is being constructed as per the orders of the Supreme Court. Is it not the responsibility of the Supreme Court and its judges and the prime minister who formed the Trust, to find out the truth and investigate this."

Asking if the apex court should take cognisance of the alleged Ram Temple scam, the Congress Chief spokesperson said that the Supreme Court should discharge its duty and hold an audit of the entire transactions under its monitoring and punish the culprits. "Now the question is whether the Supreme Court and the prime minister will discharge their duty, we leave it to their discretion," added. Surjewala said if it is anyone's responsibility then it is Prime Minister Modi's as he formed this trust.

"It is not only a question of morality, but it is also a question of constitutionality," he said, adding that the ball is now in the Prime Minister's court on what action he takes. Surjewala said the people will never forgive anyone who loots donations in the name of Lord Ram.

The Congress had earlier alleged that land purchased for Rs 2 crore was sold for Rs 18.5 crore to the Trust "within minutes", as per the land deed registered on March 18 this year, and demanded an SC-monitored probe into the "scam". BJP leaders had hit out at the Congress, claiming those who were opposed to the Ram temple constructions were now trying to derail it by making false and misleading allegations.

Surjewala said with the "facts" now in the public domain, an investigation is required under the supervision of the Supreme Court to ascertain the truth. Posing five questions to Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he asked, "What is the reason that Modi-Adityanath ji are completely silent on taking action against the sinners who openly looted funds for the construction of the Ram temple."

(Image: PTI)