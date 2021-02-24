Cong Ally RJD Advises Rahul Gandhi To Avoid Divisive Politics After 'North-South' Remark

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's stirred controversy by making a 'North vs South India politics' remark, even RJD, which is an ally of Congress, has refrained from backing Rahul Gandhi for his controversial statements. RJD leader Manoj Jha opined that Rahul Gandhi's North vs South remark will further fuel the divisive politics as he added that there is a need to bring the country together and not divide further. He remarked that such statements as the one made by Rahul Gandhi, should be avoided.

"The beauty of India is that every state and location has its own speciality and importance. We are fighting divisive politics for the past six-seven years, I think this statement (from Rahul Gandhi) will only further such divisive politics. Today, it is important to bridge the country by reducing the differences among people, communities, castes and creeds. So I think one must avoid making such statements," RJD said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'North vs South' comment

Rahul Gandhi, the Wayanad MP since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, had earlier been the MP from Amethi for 15 years. While addressing a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi sparked controversy by speaking against the North Indian population, in an attempt to woo the audience in Kerala which is a part of Southern India.

Rahul Gandhi said, "My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues."

"I was talking to some students in the US & I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been a learning experience & pleasure," he added.

Amid the BJP's barrage of criticisms, Congress has resorted to damage control mode by saying that it is an MP's responsibility to give priority to his constituency. Meanwhile, steering clear from Rahul Gandhi's remark, Congress' Anand Sharma has said that only Rahul Gandhi can answer the context of his statement. However, hitting back at the BJP, Rahul Gandhi has put out a tweet saying he is not afraid and will continue to fight BJP and RSS.

