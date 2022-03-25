Cong appoints 4 new AICC secretaries for Gujarat

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) A day after revamping its Gujarat unit, the Congress on Friday appointed Umang Singhar, Virender Singh Rathore, B M Sandeep and Ramkishan Ojha as new AICC Secretaries for the state.

The Congress has removed Biswaranjan Mohanty and Jitendra Baghel as AICC secretaries for Gujarat.

"The Congress president has assigned the responsibility of AICC secretaries attached with in-charge Gujarat to the following AICC secretaries, relieving them from their respective current duties, with immediate effect: Umang Singhar, Virender Singh Rathore and B M Sandeep," an official party communication said.

The Congress president has also appointed Ramkishan Ojha as AICC Secretary attached with in-charge Gujarat, it stated.

"Biswaranjan Mohanty and Jitendra Baghel have been thankfully relieved from their current responsibility as AICC secretaries," the party also said.

While BM Sandeep Kumar was earlier AICC Secretary for Maharashtra, Umang Singhar was for Jharkhand and Virender Singh Rathore was AICC Secretary for Bihar.

Gujarat goes to the polls later this year and the party is looking to replace the BJP in power. PTI SKC NSD

