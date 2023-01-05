Cong Appoints Manikrao Thakre As AICC In-charge Of Telangana Affairs, Manickam Tagore For Goa

Quick links:
Image: ANI/Facebook
The Congress on Wednesday appointed Manikrao Thakre as AICC in-charge of Telangana affairs and Manickam Tagore as in-charge for Goa.
Dinesh Gundu Rao will continue as AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
"Congress President has appointed Shri Manikrao Thakre as AICC In- Charge of Telangana, with immediate effect," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a communication. Assembly elections in Telengana are slated for next year.
"Congress President has also appointed Shri Manickam Tagore as AICC In-Charge of Goa, with immediate effect," Venugopal said.
"Appreciating their services, the party relieves Manickam Tagore as AICC In-Charge of Telangana and Dinesh Gundu Rao as AICC In-Charge of Goa," the party said.
