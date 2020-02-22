Congress Rakes Up 'increasing Crimes' In UP, Alleges Yogi Of Backing 'jungle Raj'

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government over increasing crimes in the State, terming it as the "crime capital" of India.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ajay Lallu said, "the state is known for crime, jungle raj, and criminal domination". The ongoing incidents reflect the law and order situation, he added.

Referring to the bomb explosion which took place outside a court in Lucknow, and the ongoing unrest over the new citizenship law, Ajay Lallu raised serious questions over CM Yogi Adityanath government.

READ | Lucknow Court Blast: Priyanka Vadra Slams UP Govt, Alleges 'criminals Dominate The State'

"The Chief Minister says that the criminals are either behind the bars or have fled from the state. I would like to ask the CM, that incidents have taken place in Lucknow, Meerut, and Prayagraj in the past few days, who are these criminals fearlessly executing such incidents?" the UP Congress chief asked. "What is their relation with those who are trying to protect them?" he further questioned.

READ | Crude Grenade Hurled At Lucknow Court, 3 Live Bombs Recovered: ALL WE KNOW

Corners Yogi Adityanath over crimes against women

Noting the number of rape cases against BJP MLAs and leaders in UP, Ajay Lallu accused the Chief Minister of trying to protect criminals and inducting them in the party.

"The pace at which crimes against women have increased in the state is alarming. The BJP MLAs are seen being involved in those crimes, several cases have also been filed against them," Ajay Kumar Lallu said. "Even after all of this, BJP is giving them membership and encouraging them to move forward. Clearly, criminal activities and protection of convicts are being done in the BJP, " the Congress leader further stated.

Ajay Lallu further said that Congress is trying to raise matters of national concern in Parliament. "The Party will continue to expose them, against the law and order situation of the country."

READ | Chinmayanand Rape Case: Ex-Union Minister Appears Before Lucknow MP-MLA Special Court

READ | Cong's Udit Raj Slams UP CM Yogi On Anti-CAA Clashes In The State, Calls Him A 'terrorist'