Cong Avers Farmer Issues To Be 'major Determinant' In UP Polls; 'People Will Support Them'

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress on Sunday said that it is with the farmers. Speaking to the media, party chief of the state Ajay Kumar Lallu said that the party has raised the issues of the 'black laws' both inside and outside the Parliament, and will continue to do so under the leadership of Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Referring to the recent crackdown by the Bharatiya Janata Party administration, he pointed out that the people were all watching and this would be a major determinant in the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

'People will stand by the farmers,' Ajay Kumar Lallu exuded hope.

Ready to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh: Ajay Kumar Lallu

Ajay Kumar Lallu said that in the eyes of the people, Congress was the main competitor of the BJP. Not just that, the Congress chief expressed confidence that it would win the elections under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and form the next government. He added that a call on the chief ministerial face will be taken only after the elections.

According to Lallu, the people of UP are harbouring anger towards the BJP over issues such as the rise in prices, unemployment, the 'plight of farmers, youth, women. In this scenario, he added that Congress, which he referred to as the 'voice' of farmers, youth, labourers, for women's security, and the village poor, is being seen as a 'replacement of the BJP party'.

Not joining hands with big parties: Ajay Kumar Lallu

Throwing light on the plans for the upcoming polls, party chief of the state Ajay Kumar Lallu asserted that it would not be joining hands with big parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party or the Samajwadi Party. The leader said that the Congress party would instead go for smaller parties, adding, "Previous governments headed by BJP, SP, BSP failed to live up to people's trust."

In contrast, Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said her party is "open-minded" on forging alliances with other parties. Asked whether the Congress will go solo on all 403 assembly seats in the state or with some political party, Gandhi told reporters, "It is too early to say now. I do not rule out an alliance. We are absolutely not closed-minded. Our primary aim is to defeat the BJP and other political parties."

(With Inputs from PTI)

(Credit-PTI/ANI)